Spotted: The entire Gossip Girl cast clad in ensembles better fit for a 1920s saloon than present day Manhattan (think Chuck Bass in head-to-toe pinstripes). We love Taylor Momsen's gangster-style jumpsuit and Hillary Duff's jeweled headband, but it's Leighton Meester in black pearl necklaces and a netted cloche that gets our style vote.

• See more Gossip Girl style.