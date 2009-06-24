Style On Set: Get Jennifer Aniston’s Scene-Stealing Bag

Jennifer Aniston's latest role is a bail jumper in The Bounty Hunter, which is currently being filmed on location in Atlantic City. But while hunky leading man Gerard Butler plays the title role in the action flick, we can't take our eyes off one of Jen's other co-stars, her Ferragamo bag. The leather tote features a front flap for easy access and both a top handle and a removable shoulder strap, making it the perfect handbag for any woman on the run.

Salvatore Ferragamo Sofia bag, $1,890; visit ferragamo.com.

