Style On Set: First Photos of SJP in Sex and The City 2!

Hold on to your Manolos—or rather your Louboutins—Carrie Bradshaw fans! We just got a look at the first photos of Sarah Jessica Parker filming scenes for the Sex and The City sequel on location in New York City. We already know that she's wearing a Halston Heritage dress, a Solange Azagury-Partridge necklace and carrying a Chanel clutch. And any shoe fanatic could spot those trademark red Louboutin soles (those would be the Pigalle pumps, retail price $3,040) from a mile away. Fashion guru Patricia Field has scored right out of the gate. Now bring on Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha!