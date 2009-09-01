Style On Set: First Photos of SJP in Sex and The City 2!

James Devaney/WireImage; Freddie Baez/Startraks; Hector Vallenilla/PacificCoastNews
Bronwyn Barnes
Sep 01, 2009 @ 12:00 am

Hold on to your Manolos—or rather your Louboutins—Carrie Bradshaw fans! We just got a look at the first photos of Sarah Jessica Parker filming scenes for the Sex and The City sequel on location in New York City. We already know that she's wearing a Halston Heritage dress, a Solange Azagury-Partridge necklace and carrying a Chanel clutch. And any shoe fanatic could spot those trademark red Louboutin soles (those would be the Pigalle pumps, retail price $3,040) from a mile away. Fashion guru Patricia Field has scored right out of the gate. Now bring on Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha!

 

