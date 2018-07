Spotted: Elle "The Body" Macpherson wearing a peplum-waist dress by Victoria Beckham Collection on the set of A Beautiful Life. After first seeing Mischa Barton in sexy Versace and now Macpherson looking so posh, we're predicting this CW show will be the next TV fashion extravaganza—stayed tuned for more on what is sure to be a very stylish season.

Dress, Victoria Beckham, $3,145; visit net-a-porter.com.

