Style on Set: Carrie Loves Her Louboutins!

Gustavo Caballero/Getty; Courtesy of Sacks.com; Courtesy of Barneys.com
Bronwyn Barnes
Sep 02, 2009 @ 10:00 am

The first Sex and The City movie focused on "labels and love" and so far the sequel appears to be all about the Louboutins. After dazzling 5th Avenue in her crystal-encrusted Pigalles, Carrie hit the streets of N.Y.C. in a Halston Heritage dress, accessorized with a pair of yellow t-strap spikes and a pink hobo bag, both by the famed French designer. Footwear aficionados still have a chance to track down the heels, but if it's the hot pink handbag you're after, you're out of luck. The bright hue is a one-of-a-kind, but is available in gray. Speaking of L-words, we noticed that Carrie has swapped her trademark horseshoe for a four-leaf clover pendant—must be her new lucky charm.

• Sylvia Bag, $1795; visit saks.com.• Gino T-straps, $865; call 888-222-7639.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!