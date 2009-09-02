Style on Set: Carrie Loves Her Louboutins!

The first Sex and The City movie focused on "labels and love" and so far the sequel appears to be all about the Louboutins. After dazzling 5th Avenue in her crystal-encrusted Pigalles, Carrie hit the streets of N.Y.C. in a Halston Heritage dress, accessorized with a pair of yellow t-strap spikes and a pink hobo bag, both by the famed French designer. Footwear aficionados still have a chance to track down the heels, but if it's the hot pink handbag you're after, you're out of luck. The bright hue is a one-of-a-kind, but is available in gray. Speaking of L-words, we noticed that Carrie has swapped her trademark horseshoe for a four-leaf clover pendant—must be her new lucky charm.

• Sylvia Bag, $1795; visit saks.com.• Gino T-straps, $865; call 888-222-7639.