Style on Set: Carrie Channels “Flashdance”

On the set of the Sex and The City sequel yesterday, Sarah Jessica Parker's third costume change had her channeling Jennifer Beals in the '80s classic Flashdance in an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt and permed hairstyle. Is this a look at a younger Carrie's move to the Big Apple? If the vintage luggage and vehicles spotted on-scene are any indication, it looks like we might be on to a plot line.

Stay tuned for more on-set updates! Until then, get your style fix with our coverage of the first Sex and The City film.