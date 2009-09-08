Style on Set: Carrie Bradshaw's Fashion Flashbacks

Sarah Jessica Parker's wardrobe for the sequel of Sex and the City is starting to resemble a fashion time machine. First, with Parker spotting wearing a '90s-inspired ensemble complete with a stomach-baring plaid shirt and Z Cavaricci jeans (remember those?) with teetering Brian Atwood pumps on the set. Then, in a newspaper print Dior by John Galliano dress from his Fall 2000 collection that Carrie wore back in season three of the television series. It seems Patricia Field is not only hitting up vintage stores for the sequel's wardrobe, but Carrie's very own closet as well!