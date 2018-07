Spotted: Blake Lively wearing a long silk maxidress on the set of Gossip Girl. The dress is from Rag & Bone's pre-fall collection and—lucky for us!—it's available online now. Enhance the already bohemian dress like Serena with embellished thongs and a romantic half-up hairdo.

Rag & Bone maxidress, $415; visit shopbop.com.

