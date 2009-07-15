Style On Set: Blake Lively Wears Edgy Accessories

Spotted: Blake Lively wearing a Winifred Grace necklace and carrying a BE & D bag on the set of Gossip Girl. The fringed jewelry plus the hobo's bold hardware perfectly suit Serena's modern bohemian style. Wear both with Blake's '80s palette of black, grey and pink for a fun look that is anything but in dress code.

BE & D Cosette Hobo, $895; visit beandd.com.Winifred Grace Fringe Necklace, $405; visit winifredgrace.com.

