Spotted: Blake Lively wearing a maroon hip-hugging dress by Herve Leger on the set of Gossip Girl. Body con dresses are part of the '90s revival we have been seeing on the runways and it looks like they've finally made it to the street! Take a cue from Lively and keep your hair natural and your accessories chic when donning such a look-at-me number.

• Herve Leger Dress, $1,188; visit theoutnet.com.

