So technically Blake Lively was leaving the set of Gossip Girl, but that doesn't stop us from admiring her after-work attire, specifically her Donna Karan Eldridge bag. The roomy tote is a chic addition to Lively's summer shorts and will look perfect with everything come fall.

• Bag, Donna Karan, $1495; visit net-a-porter.com.