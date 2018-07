Spotted: Leighton Meester on the set of Gossip Girl (after a 2-month-long hiatus) wearing an Alice + Olivia floral print halter dress and yellow patent belt—so fitting for Blair's new role as the bella donna of NYU. The episode won't air until the show returns September 14th, but you can get the retro-style dress now and enjoy it all summer long.

Dress, Alice + Olivia, $440; visit chickdowntown.com.

