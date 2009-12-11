Style Secrets from the Set of Nine

The movie musical Nine doesn't hit theaters around the country until Christmas Day, but Penelope Cruz, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and the other A-list actresses who make up the film's all-star cast have already generated plenty of buzz at the film's splashy London and Hollywood premieres. We got a sneak peek at the flick and were blown away as much by the fashions as by the stars' fantastic performances. We asked famed costume designer Colleen Atwood to share some of her style secrets and had the leading ladies tell us if any of the incredible costumes ended up in their own closets.

—Bronwyn Barnes