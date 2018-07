Emilio Pucci, master of the vivid geometric print, has been one of the hottest labels in Hollywood for over 60 years. The brand's trademark designs have a timeless cool-factor and starting tomorrow, yoox.com will sell an exclusive offering of vintage items from the Italian fashion house. Go for the bright kaleidoscopic scarves and retro minidresses (a personal favorite of Nicole Richie).

Shop this 1960s dress (left, $850) and more at yoox.com.

