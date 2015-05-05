We've come a long way, baby. It wasn't too far in the past that a handful of not-so varied views of beauty were considered the norm, and we agree—there is still a lot that needs to be accomplished, but it's safe to say that today's definition of beauty is a much broader one that better reflects the diverse society we live in.

From celebrities like Thandie Newton and Andreja Pejic, to pro hairstylists like Ken Paves, many prominent figures in the style set are going above and beyond their call of duty to diversify the industry through new campaigns, product launches, website ventures, or simply sharing their personal story in hopes someone else will be able to relate. We put together a list of the beauty revolutionaries making the hair, makeup, and skin care realms a more inclusive place. The times, they are a-changin'—and things are certainly looking gorgeous.

PHOTOS: The Style Influencers Changing the Beauty World for the Better