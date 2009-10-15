Style at Home: The Well-Dressed Home

Hot off the press! Annette Tatum's gorgeous new decorating book, The Well Dressed Home, is a treasure trove of lush, fashion-inspired interiors. An LA-based interior designer (Marcia Cross and Minnie Driver love her Santa Monica store!) and fashion aficionado, Tatum's credo is "inspiration is everywhere" even where you might least expect it." The book is filled to the brim with genius ways to go from runway to room, making personal style about both what you wear AND how you live.

To buy a signed copy of the book for only $25 visit annettetatum.com and enter the code: style.

— Kate Donovan