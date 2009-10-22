Style at Home: Vintage Maps Make Affordable Art

Spotted this week at the Highpoint furniture market in North Carolina: colorful, framed vintage maps at the Mitchell Gold showroom. Known for super stylish, comfortable furniture, designers Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams are also experts at mixing and matching great pieces for less. "We love antique maps over a desk or credenza or in pairs over a sofa —they are one of a kind and add such visual and graphic impact to a space," says Gold. "Even better: find one from a geographic area that means something to you!" These one-of-a-kind maps will be available in Mitchell Gold stores this coming February. You can also create your own with an inexpensive map from Ward Maps (or splurge at www.styledevie.com). Pair with a shiny red frame like this one from Graphic Ice for an added punch.

Check out their new book, The Comfortable Home, for more budget-friendly decorating ideas.

— Kate Donovan