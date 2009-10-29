Style at Home: Marcel Wanders for Target

Target is at it again with a luxe (yet affordable) new limited edition line of tabletop and holiday items by legendary Dutch designer Marcel Wanders. His modern pieces for European design powerhouses such as Droog and Moooi are magical and imaginative (think sea anemone-like floating pendants and chic crocheted chairs). The new Target line is just as playfulperfect for a winter-wonderland party.

Taper candles, $14; visit target.com

