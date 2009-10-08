Style at Home: Hot New Steals from The Conran Shop

Oct 08, 2009

With its modernist, sleek furniture and lustworthy kitchen gear, The Conran Shop is like a candy store for design lovers. They�ve just launched a new, budget-conscious collection called "Well-Considered" so you really can afford to fill your cupboards (and rooms) with their divine goods. Instantly upgrade your kitchen with colorful bowls for $16 or brighten up your breakfast nook with these looks-like-Paris cafe chairs for only $150.

