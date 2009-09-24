Style at Home: Chic Uses for Trunks

Check out the latest, genius furniture design from Restoration Hardware's new Artisan collection: part classic leather steamer truck, part gorgeous home-office, the Mayfair Trunk Secretary has a very Queen Elizabeth 2 vibe to it. We love the worn leather sides, linen-covered filing cabinets and antiqued metal hardware. If you don't have room for a larger-than-life steamer trunk in your apartment, look for vintage leather suitcases on Ebay. Stack the cases as a side table and use as hidden storage for stationary and files (inset).

• Mayfair Trunk Secretary, $3,995; visit restorationhardware.com.

— Joanna Bober