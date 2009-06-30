Style Deja Vu: Madonna's Louis Vuitton Rabbit Ears

WireImage; Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Joyann King
Jun 30, 2009 @ 2:00 pm

Just-released images of Louis Vuitton's latest ad campaign reveal where Madonna got her outfit inspiration for this year's Costume Institute Gala. Madge was photographed by Steven Meisel in key pieces from the '80s-inspired Fall/Winter 2009 collection including the buzz-worthy thigh high boots and bunny ears she donned earlier this year.  "After the fun we had with the Spring/Summer campaign, and the amazing reaction to it, all of us—Madonna, Steven and myself—were eager to get back together," said the brand's Artistic Director Marc Jacobs of the trio's latest collaboration.

See behind-the-scenes video.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!