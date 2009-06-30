Style Deja Vu: Madonna's Louis Vuitton Rabbit Ears

Just-released images of Louis Vuitton's latest ad campaign reveal where Madonna got her outfit inspiration for this year's Costume Institute Gala. Madge was photographed by Steven Meisel in key pieces from the '80s-inspired Fall/Winter 2009 collection including the buzz-worthy thigh high boots and bunny ears she donned earlier this year. "After the fun we had with the Spring/Summer campaign, and the amazing reaction to it, all of us—Madonna, Steven and myself—were eager to get back together," said the brand's Artistic Director Marc Jacobs of the trio's latest collaboration.

See behind-the-scenes video.

