The Style 100: From Overalls to Celeb Chicken Coops, Farm Livin' Was Hot in 2014

What was 2014's most unexpected trend? Quite possibly fashion inspired by everything rural. Our annual Style 100 roundup in InStyle’s December issue declared that farm livin' was the life for stars who dressed as if they were raised in a (very stylish) barn. Down-and-dirty overalls became the surprise off-duty hit of the summer, as seen on modern cowgirls like Jessica Alba (above, right), Rita Ora, and Blake Lively. But who really wore them best? Prince George, 1, of course.

Other signs that Green Acres was the place to be this year: All sorts of critters made their way down the runways (including some exotically plumed birds from Valentino’s fall collection), zeitgeist-capturing Modern Farmer won a National Magazine Award in its first year in print, and Miley Cyrus introduced her latest pet on Instagram—a miniature pig who goes by the name of Bubba Sue (above, left).

Chicken coops became hot real estate when Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Gisele Bündchen started raising poultry. "My husband is a very healthy and environmentally minded person, so we grow food at our house," Roberts said in the September InStyle. "We raise chickens for eggs." Check out the Williams-Sonoma Agrarian collection for all the best brooders.

