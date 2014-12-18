The Style 100: The Athleisure Trend Took Over the Runways (and Our Wardrobes) in 2014

When both Chanel and Christian Dior sent sneakers down the catwalk at their spring 2014 couture shows in Paris we detected something in the water, and we were right: In 2014 we got physical and fashionable, as the athleisure trend streaked down the runways all year long. That's why the sartorial movement made InStyle’s annual Style 100 roundup featuring all the looks, trends, and pop culture moments that defined the past year.

Designer's collections (like those from Baja East, Brunello Cucinelli, and Net-a-Porter's new shopping portal for designer workout gear called Net-a-Sporter) weren't the only place we saw chic sportswear take over: In the world of pop culture, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski gave new meaning to the term "color commentators" at the Sochi Olympics with a star-making turn rink-side (they practically edged Scott Hamilton right off the ice). Meanwhile, Roger Federer debuted a tennis-shoe version of the Air Jordan—tagged with his own RF logo—at the U.S. Open, as Michael Jordan watched from the stands.

