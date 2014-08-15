Students Can Now Head Back to School with Beyoncé-Themed Supplies

If there's one person who can make the task of heading back to school seem a little less daunting, it's Beyoncé. Queen Bey has released a range of school supplies that will put some pep in your step as you head to class. (They may even make a student excited about homework.)

The singer is selling a back-to-school bundle on her website that features an "Angel" notebook (below, left), "Flawless" and "Beyoncé" pencil cases (below, right), a tote bag, a T-shirt, and a set of pencils—each one has a different song's title on it. There's even a locker-sized poster of the singer herself (it's also the perfect way to add some Yoncé to an office or cubicle).

Courtesy

When it comes to carrying all of her fabulous school supplies, Beyoncé has things covered too. Mrs. Carter teamed up with backpack brand State on a bag with a purpose. For every BeyGood backpack that's purchased, State will donate one to an American child in need. The simple black backpack (below) features gold details, a padded laptop sleeve inside, three compartments, and an understated patch that reads "Bey Good."

Courtesy

You can preorder your Beyoncé back-to-school bundle now for $75 on beyonce.com. The limited addition BeyGood x State backpack is available now for $125 at statebags.com.

