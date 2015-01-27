Stuck Inside? Try These 3 DIY Masks For Your Skin and Hair

Image zoom Getty Images (4)

Though we're very thankful that #Snowpocalypse2015 wasn't as crazy as expected, the excess provisions in our kitchen pose the obvious question: Are we really supposed to try and eat eight bundles of bananas and six avocados before they go bad?

PHOTOS: 10 Ways to Get Glowing Winter Skin

Now, you could find a recipe to take care of everything, or invite friends over to come and collect, but we dug into our InStyle archives to come up with an even more beautiful solution: DIY masks for your skin and hair. Because ingredients like avocados, bananas, honey, and coconut oil pack major benefits for your skin and hair, it's time to get your Rachel Ray on and whip up an easy treatment that is as effective as it is delicious. Fight off the dry winter elements (and maybe a little boredom) by trying your hand at the DIY beauty remedies below.

Lauren Conrad's Banana and Honey Miracle Mask

Ingredients:1 small or ½ large banana1 tsp honey

Instructions: Cut the banana into slices, and then add to a bowl along with the honey. Using the back of a fork, mash the two ingredients together until well mixed. Apply the mask to clean skin. Leave on 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

RELATED: Lauren Conrad Chops Her Hair Into a Bob

Avocado Hair Mask

Ingredients:½ of a large avocado2 egg whites

Instructions: Combine the two egg whites with half of a large avocado until completely mixed. Cover your hair from root to end, leave on for 15 minutes, then wash and condition as usual.

RELATED: More of the Best At-Home Hair Tricks

Pam Crocker's Coconut Tumeric Face Mask

Ingredients:1 tbsp ground turmeric1 tbsp liquid raw honey1 tbsp melted coconut oil1 tbsp 2 percent milk

Instructions: Mix all ingredients in a glass bowl, and on clean, makeup-free skin, spread the mask all over. Cover the remainder of the mixture in a airtight container, and stash in your fridge for up to three days. Leave on for 15 to 20 minutes, then rinse off with warm water. Follow with toner, or a touch of coconut oil for extra hydration if needed.

PHOTOS: 10 Miracle Masks to Transform Your Skin