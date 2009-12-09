Stuart Weitzman Launches Handbags

Renowned shoe brand Stuart Weitzman is branching out with a handbag and small leather goods collection. "What we're offering will have the same price-value feeling as our shoes do. Our bags are marketed with the same idea," Weitzman told WWD. Expect day bags featuring contemporary twists on Weitzman's signature classic stylewe're loving the silver details on this chain-link bag! The line, which launches next summer and retails from $395 to $595, will be available online and in specialty and department stores nationwide.

Enid Portuguez