Stuart Weitzman Launches Handbags

Dec 09, 2009 @ 11:45 am

Renowned shoe brand Stuart Weitzman is branching out with a handbag and small leather goods collection. "What we're offering will have the same price-value feeling as our shoes do. Our bags are marketed with the same idea," Weitzman told WWD. Expect day bags featuring contemporary twists on Weitzman's signature classic stylewe're loving the silver details on this chain-link bag! The line, which launches next summer and retails from $395 to $595, will be available online and in specialty and department stores nationwide.

