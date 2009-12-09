Stuart Weitzman Launches Handbags

Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman
Renowned shoe brand Stuart Weitzman is branching out with a handbag and small leather goods collection. "What we're offering will have the same price-value feeling as our shoes do. Our bags are marketed with the same idea," Weitzman told WWD. Expect day bags featuring contemporary twists on Weitzman's signature classic stylewe're loving the silver details on this chain-link bag! The line, which launches next summer and retails from $395 to $595, will be available online and in specialty and department stores nationwide.
Enid Portuguez