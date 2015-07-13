Master the Art of Strobing—The New Highlighting Technique You Need to Try

We've all heard about contouring, but "strobing" is the new makeup buzz word. It's all about “highlighting without creating depth,” according to makeup artist Daniel Martin. Even contouring queen Kim Kardashian West is getting in on the trend, teasing a tutorial on her personal website. Simply apply a highlighter on the highest points of your face: cheekbones, bridge of your nose, and cupid’s bow. The key to pulling off this technique is using a light hand. Apply a little bit of product at a time and gradually build coverage if you want to amp up the shine; less is more. Look for a highlighter that contains shimmer, not glitter. Chunky flecks can quickly veer into human disco ball territory.

Interested in giving it a try? Here are our suggestions:

Courtesy

For light to medium skin tones, we recommend MAC Strobe Cream ($33; maccosmetics.com). Lightly apply this silvery product in small dots with your fingertips and blend out with a damp makeup sponge.

Courtesy

If you have medium to dark skin, look for gold-flecked formulas which won’t show up ashy. We like Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector in Champagne Pop ($38; sephora.com).

