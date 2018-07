Sienna Miller has been heating up the red carpet lately, but yesterday's street look in stuffy N.Y.C. is by far our favorite. Channel the G.I. Joe star's chic summer style by pairing airy separates with of-the-moment oxfords (Urban Outfitters, $68), groovy round sunglasses (Topshop, $30), a beaded necklace (Forever 21, $11) and a bold red satchel (Topshop, $100).