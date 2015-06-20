This Strawberry Peach Melba Milkshake Will Sweeten Your Weekend

We like green juice just as much as anyone else, but sometimes, nothing hits the spot quite like a frothy, flavor-packed milkshake. And although it's technically National Vanilla Milkshake Day, we're opting to whip up something decidedly less, well, vanilla this weekend: a Strawberry Peach Melba Milkshake, courtesy of our friends over at The Melt Shop in N.Y.C.

"We created this shake in an effort to utilize local strawberries and peaches that are in season," founder Spencer Rubin tells InStyle. "With the combination of slow-cooked peaches cooked in thyme simple syrup, fresh vanilla ice cream, and macerated strawberries topped with vanilla cookie crumble, it takes like summer in a cup." We'll drink to that.

Strawberry Peach Melba Milkshake

Makes: 4 shakes

Ingredients:

1 quart simple syrup

2 sprigs thyme

2 peaches, halved

1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered

4 tbsp organic cane sugar

Half a vanilla bean, scraped

Juice of a half lemon

4 oz vanilla ice cream

4 oz organic whole milk

2 oz peaches

1 vanilla cookie

Directions:

1. Put the simple syrup, two sprigs, and two halved peaches in a pan and bring to a slow simmer. Cook until tender. Remove from the heat and cool. Remove skin once cooled and set aside.

2. Blend the shake until smooth, but not too thin, about one minute.

3. Top with 1 oz macerated strawberries and teaspoon of hand crushed vanilla cookies.

