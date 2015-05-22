Flirty Lace Up Sandals to Wear to All Summer Long

Nothing adds a playful edge to your evening attire quite like a strappy lace-up sandal. Simply put, the style adds a dose of whimsicality to your look like no other in its category. And with a summer line up that's surely filled with engagement parties, bachelorette weekends, and one too many weddings, you're bound to get a lot of mileage out of these shoes—so, can someone say ... guilt-free purchase?

RELATED: The Hottest Swimsuits to Pick Up Before Summer Starts

If you're looking at these styles and thinking "Woah, there's a lot going on there," know that the busyness of the shoe is a major perk comfort-wise. Because there are so many straps that wrap around your ankle, it makes for a very smooth and sturdy stride. You'll hit the dance floor like a pro.

Shop the styles pictured above: Tibi blue lace up sandals, $315; tibi.com. Express black strappy sandals, $53; express.com.

Courtesy

1. Banana Republic, $138; bananarepublic.com.

2. Sam Edelman, $275; bloomingdales.com.

3. Mango, $150; mango.com.

4. Joie, $320; nordstrom.com.

5. Stuart Weitzman, $485; shopbop.com.

6. Aldo, $160; aldoshoes.com.

7. Schutz, $260; shopbop.com.

8. Tamara Mellon, $695; net-a-porter.com.

9. Loeffler Randall, $315; loefflerrandall.com.

PHOTOS: Star-Inspired Bags & Shoes for Spring