Stranger Things Star Shannon Purser Is Just as Adorable as Barb in Real Life

When Netflix’s eight-episode series Stranger Things blew up this summer, it thrust some rising new stars into the spotlight, including 19-year-old Shannon Purser. The teen scored her first-ever acting gig as the beloved Barb on the hit show and didn’t expect the intense fanfare that her character inspired.

“It was absolutely amazing. It was totally unexpected, you know. I had a great time with the kids and with everybody and on the show, and then suddenly it blew up and people were tweeting about Barb,” she said in her first-ever talk show appearance on Chelsea. “I didn’t think anybody would care and they did and it’s been awesome.”

Host Chelsea Handler was quick to ask the kids (Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Millie Bobby Brown) the question on everyone’s minds since it was announced that Stranger Things is returning for Season 2: Is Barb ever coming back?

“I think that the Duffers said there’s like justice for Barb,” Brown said.

We’ll have to wait and see what that means when the hit sci-fi show returns in 2017. Watch the full interview when the new episode of Chelsea airs on Netflix on Thursday, Sept. 8.