Stranger Things Will Officially Return for Third and Fourth Seasons

Seriously missing Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven on Stranger Things?

Don’t fret: The second season of the hit Netflix show returns Oct. 27, but while we wait, we now know there’s more to look forward to than we thought.

The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, recently hyped up Season 2 to be pretty epic, telling Vulture they “wanted to push things a bit.” How far could things possibly go with that twisted plot line and adorable crew of super adventurous cuties? “No. 2 is always a little bit bigger,” they said.

Exciting!

Beyond that, however, the Duffer duo confirmed that yes, we’re getting a third and fourth season of Stranger Things. “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” they added. So how can we expect the plot line to thicken? For one, it’s not for certain that the crew will continue exploring the otherworldly vortex that is the Upside-Down. “I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year,” Matt said.

The characters’ future plans? “They’re going to get the f— out of this town!” Ross jokingly continued, saying, “It’s ridiculous!”

Our calendars are marked.