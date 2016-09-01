Watch the Kids from Stranger Things Spray Jimmy Fallon with Silly String

Since Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in July, it has already become one of the streaming platform's most-watched self-produced series as well as one of the most talked about shows of the summer. So naturally, huge fan of the series Jimmy Fallon was excited to welcome four of the main young cast members—Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin)—to The Tonight Show on Wednesday. And, of course, he had to play a fun game with the cool cast members, who just found out their show was renewed for a second season.

In a game called Stranger Strings, Fallon and the kids went around reading confessions like "I still sleep with a night light," and "In third grade the fire alarm startled me and I cried in front of the class." They then had to guess who actually made the admission by spraying the individual with silly string. As you can imagine, it got pretty chaotic really fast and string went everywhere!

"This is so much fun! Honestly," Brown said. And when the confession was, "I once cut my chin open on a desk by doing a cartwheel while dancing," all the kids thought it was Fallon. As it turned out, the confession was from Wolfhard. Next Brown revealed that she was the one who could "perfectly rap Nicki Minaj's verse from 'Monster,'" and she went into an impeccable rendition of it, which the other cast members and Fallon celebrated by spraying even more string.

Watch the cast of Stranger Things play the game in the video above.