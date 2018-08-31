They grow up so fast!

One day, they're wandering around the Upside-Down to a soundtrack of gnarly '80s tunes and the next, they're taking on the Mind Flayer to a soundtrack of gnarly '80s tunes. But what are the kiddos from Stranger Things up to now that we're all anxiously awaiting more from the Duffer Brothers?

The second season of the Netflix sci-fi-horror mashup racked up multiple nominations for the Emmy Awards, including Best Drama and Supporting Actress (Millie Bobby Brown), plus — in no shock to anyone — plenty for visual effects and sound mixing, too.

When the cast heads to the red carpet, they'll have plenty to catch up on.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown has been filling her schedule with modeling gigs for Calvin Klein, rubbing shoulders with Paris Jackson and Lulu Tenney in the brand's #MyCalvins campaign.

And as for her upcoming movies, fans are eagerly awaiting her turn in the new Godzilla movies, Godzilla: King of Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. And like all of us, she's binging Netflix, too. She recently fangirled over To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Same, Millie.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard

He may not have been born in the '80s, but Finn Wolfhard is certainly spending a lot of time there. In addition to Stranger Things, he featured in the remake of It and will return for the horror flick's sequel, It: Chapter Two. And when he's not in front of the camera, he's in Calpurnia, an indie rock band that's currently on tour.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Caleb McLaughlin

Since his time in Hawkins, McLaughlin's racked up plenty of screen time. He's had roles in the New Edition bio series as Young Ricky Bell, appeared in a Sia video, and has a movie on the docket: High Flying Bird, where he'll be acting alongside Kyle MacLachlan and Zazie Beetz.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Gaten Matarazzo

The curly-haired charmer may have stolen the show for many viewers, but he's keeping a low profile between seasons. He's working with CCD Smiles, a charity that brings awareness to cleidocranial dysplasia, or CCD, a bone disorder that affects tooth and bone growth. It's why Matarazzo didn't have a few teeth during the filming of the show's first season and he hopes to bring more attention to the disorder by speaking out about his experiences with it.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Noah Schnapp

Promoted to series regular in Stranger Things' second season, Noah Schnapp, who played poor Will, has kept his schedule pretty full. He has three movies in the works, including Waiting for Anya, where he'll be co-starring with Anjelica Huston. He's also in Intensive Care, a film directed by David Mickey Evans, the guy behind The Sandlot.