Straight Sippin': Is Broth the New Kale?

Below is an excerpt from "Straight Sippin'" which originally appeared on PureWow. Read the full story at purewow.com.

Your mother is about to say "I told you so."

All those times when you were sick and she handed you a cup of chicken soup? There's a reason the age-old remedy works: Broth is full of natural, immunity-boosting goodness.

And now it's a rising star in the superfood world. In fact, there's a whole shop dedicated to it. Welcome Brodo.

A new takeout window attached to East Village restaurant Hearth, the shop is making a case for drinking the high-protein liquid like you would a latte.

Simmered for 18 hours, the drinks contain amino acids and minerals like magnesium, calcium and gelatin (all of which fight inflammation, boost digestive health and even help your hair and nails grow). Choose organic chicken, grass-fed beef or the signature house blend (a hearty mixture of turkey, chicken and beef). Then kick it up with add-in options like ginger, chili oil and freshly grated turmeric.

You can, of course, also make broth at home or buy similar, low-sodium concoctions from, say, Fleisher's in Park Slope (a tip we learned from our friends at Maha Rose Healing Center).

Bones: It's what's for dinner.

Brodo, 200 First Ave. (at 12th St.); 646-602-1300 or brodonyc.com

