Stormy Daniels Arrested at Ohio Strip Club 

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who allegedly had an affair with President Trump in 2006 and was paid off by his attorneys, was arrested early on Thursday morning in Columbus, Ohio.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

According to CNN, Daniels faces three misdemeanor charges of “illegally touching a patron" during her performance at a strip club.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released the mug shot of Stephanie Clifford - Stormy Daniels – following her arrest last night in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/RixfGyxsYK — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) July 12, 2018

Ohio law dictates that “no employee who regularly appears nude or seminude on the premises of a sexually oriented business” is allowed to touch anyone who is not a member of their immediate family while nude or seminude on the premises of said establishment.

Daniels’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, weighed in on the charges on Thursday morning, tweeting, “Just [received] word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta.”

Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

“She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner!” he continued. “Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta.”

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

RELATED: Everything We Know About Stormy Daniels and Her Relationship with Donald Trump

“We expect her to be released on bail shortly. We also expect that she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing ‘touching.’ We will vehemently contest all charges. #Basta.”

We expect her to be released on bail shortly. We also expect that she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing “touching.” We will vehemently contest all charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018