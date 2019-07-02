Stormi Webster Is the Latest Kardashian-Jenner to Land Her First Magazine Cover

Along with her mom and grandma, Stormi Webster snagged the latest cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia. At just 17 months, it's a big deal for a baby, celebrity or not, but it just puts Stormi in a long line of Kardashian-Jenner kiddos on the cover of big-time magazines. Like her mom, Kylie Jenner, and her aunties, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney, it's just par for the course when you're part of reality TV's first family. While Stormi's stealing the spotlight this time, clad in coordinating leopard print and shot by the Morelli Brothers, it puts her in good company. To celebrate this milestone, we're looking back at all the front-page debuts for this fab family.

Stormi Webster's first cover is for Harper's Bazaar Arabia's July/August issue. There's sure to be criticism when babies are involved, but Kylie explained that being in the public eye is pretty much all she's ever known, since Keeping Up With the Kardashians started filming when she was only 9 years old.

"Honestly, I don't remember a time when I did have privacy because we started our show when I was 9 years old," she said. "I feel like I just grew up in it and so I figured out a way of living that is comfortable for me. Of course, there are times when you feel like your privacy is invaded. I love my fans and we have such a strong relationship. I do love sharing and inspiring and bringing people into my life. I feel like I was definitely made to do what I do."

North West, Kim Kardashian's daughter, managed to get a solo magazine cover at age 5. But the Beauty Inc snapshot wasn't her first cover. She posed alongside her mom back in 2017 for Interview. She did the same with her dad and brother for Harper's Bazaar the next year, which was Saint West's first cover at age 2.

In 2011, Kourtney and her son, Mason, were featured on the cover of Parenting. She revealed that Mason slept in the same bed as her and that she made her own baby food. In the interview, Kris Jenner lamented that a baby-food-making machine got Kourtney more excited than any handbag that she'd given her.

Kim's first cover goes way back to 2007, when she graced the glossy Complex magazine. She was 26 at the time and called herself Princess Kim.

Kendall Jenner's first cover isn't what you think. While she's a regular now for Vogue's international editions, her cover girl debut was actually for American Cheerleader magazine at age 15. In 2012, she'd pose alongside Kylie on Teen Vogue.

Now that she's got her first cover under her belt (presumably also leopard), Stormi's on her way to joining the ranks of her famous family. 17 months in, she's got a head start.