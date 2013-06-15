In Stores Today: Alber Elbaz's Collection for Lancôme

Lanvin's Alber Elbaz announced earlier in the year that he was collaborating with Lancôme on a makeup line, and after much anticipation, the collection hit the brand's counters nationwide today. And the products are eye-catching, to say the least! The designer decked out Lancôme's iconic mascaras ($29 each), shadow palettes ($51 each) and a set of fluttery faux lashes ($35) in fashion-forward sketches. "The real theme running through the collection is eyes," Elbaz said in a statement. "The bottles are so fabulously rounded, that they were my inspiration. I wanted to create rounded shapes with a hint of humor." Mission accomplished! Find Elbaz's collection in stores and at lancome-usa.com today.

