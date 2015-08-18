17 Stores That Offer Super-Convenient Alteration Services

In the quest to end our never-ending need to cuff jeans and roll up blazer sleeves, we rounded up stores that solve these problems with convenient alteration services. We’re calling on all women, especially petites, to keep this list handy. From luxury goods at Saks Fifth Avenue to high quality casual clothing selections at Uniqlo, these stores will have your clothes fitting better than ever.

Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com

Banana Republic Luxe Visa card members receive free basic alterations. Non-Luxe customers are charged a $10 flat fee.

Barneys, barneys.com

Free alterations on men's tailored items and hemming for women's pants.

Bloomingdale’s, bloomingdales.com

Personal shoppers coordinate all alteration needs to ensure customers are satisfied with purchases.

Brooks Brothers, brooksbrothers.com

Though it's best to visit the tailor in person, basic alteration services are offered in-store and online.

Buckle, buckle.com

All Buckle jeans come with a free hemming service.

Century 21, century21.com

Alteration service pricing varies by location.

Club Monaco, clubmonaco.com

Basic alterations range from $10 and $15 and are available in-store and online.

David’s Bridal, davidsbridal.com

Every woman should splurge on getting her wedding dress custom fitted. Pricing at David's Bridal varies on the complexity of the task, but comes with a complimentary pressing or steaming service.

J. Crew, jcrew.com

Free basic alteration services for regularly priced J. Crew Credit Card purchases in-store and online.

RELATED: 7 Ways Petites Can Rock Horizontal Stripes

Levi’s, levis.com

Tailoring is available for Levi's jeans at participating retail locations.

The Limited, thelimited.com

Pants can be hemmed at $10 per pair, but the fee is waived for all purchases made on The Limited credit card.

Lululemon, lululemon.com

Basic hemming is available for Lululemon pants at no additional cost.

Neiman Marcus, neimanmarcus.com

Whether you purchased an item in-store or online from Neiman Marcus or Bergdorf Goodman, their team of tailors can take on any request. Standard alteration fees apply.

Nordstrom Rack, nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack has complete alteration services with expert tailors.

Ralph Lauren, ralphlauren.com

Complimentary alterations on certain full-priced items at select retail locations.

Saks Fifth Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com

Professional alteration services are available and pricing varies based on the item.

Uniqlo, uniqlo.com

At no more than $10, alteration service prices are based on the type of stitch and value of the garment.

Related Video: Kahlana Barfield is Obsessed With Off-White Denim

RELATED: 4 Petite Bloggers Share Their Styling Tips