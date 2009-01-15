Still Searching for a Swimsuit? Animal Prints Top the Hot List

Joyann King
Jan 15, 2009 @ 2:00 pm

According to Yahoo! Shopping the hottest trends in swimwear would be better suited for an African safari. The top three swimsuit searches on Yahoo.com are for zebra, leopard and tiger—oh my! Animal prints come and go on the runways but are always a staple at the beach, and because they look chicest in minimal dosages, an itsy-bitsy bikini is the perfect way to satisfy your craving for spots and stripes without overdoing it. We love Vanessa Hudgen's little leopard print bikini (far left) and this flattering zebra two-piece by Michael Kors (near left). So go on, unleash your inner animal this summer—it's the most-searched thing to do!

• See more animal-print swimsuits at instyle.com/shopping

