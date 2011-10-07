Steve Jobs' Favorite Mock Turtleneck Company to Donate Sales to Cancer Research

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs passed away this week, leaving behind a legacy of innovation. As a tribute to the visionary, the Minnesota-based company St. Croix—the clothing label behind the black mock turtleneck that became his style staple—is donating $20 to the American Cancer Society for every purchase of the Jobs-loved top. Find the piece for $175 at stcroixshop.com.

Plus: It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month—browse products that support the cause in the gallery.

