Steve Harvey Is Getting Dragged For His Joke About Miss Colombia

Steve Harvey may have managed to top his infamous 2015 Miss Universe flub.

While trying to make light of that mistake during the 2019 Miss Universe broadcast, he pivoted right to a joke about cartels while talking to Miss Colombia — and neither she nor the rest of Twitter were having it.

While announcing that Miss Colombia, Gabriela Tafur, had made it to the Top 20, he tried to make light of his previous bungle by re-reading the announcement.

Tafur joked, "Are you sure you read correctly? Should I go back? Tell me what to do!" before adding, "You're forgiven, don't worry."

Harvey then responded, "You've forgiven me [but] the cartel has not. They're not handling it the same way."

The joke, you could say, didn't go over well.

Hey @IAmSteveHarvey. We might forgive you for a mistake that happened years ago. But making a joke, in worldwide television about cartels and colombia's violent history is not OK. We do not condone that. It's not funny. It's hurtful. It's shameful. We expect an apology from you. — Crimson Crazed (@crimsoniscrazy) December 9, 2019

That steve harvey comment about colombia and the CARTEL was disrespectuful! He should apologize! Thats not what we are, our artists, our landscapes, our athlets can speak LOUDER @MissUniverse #missuniverse2019 #MissColombia — Pau ➕🖤 (@pautorrescol) December 9, 2019

Worst host ever @IAmSteveHarvey , absolutely disrespectful the joke of the “Cartels”. We are a great country full of good people and we don’t deserve that image anymore. Surprising how ignorant a host can be, recommend you to open a book once in a while. Joke a out of place! — Andres Simon (@AndresSimon_) December 9, 2019

Though she didn't have much of a chance to weigh in when it happened, Tafur tweeted to him on Monday, "Cartel jokes are not funny."

Cartel jokes are not funny @IAmSteveHarvey — Gabriela Tafur (@GabrielaTafur) December 9, 2019

Harvey has yet to directly address the backlash, though he did post two seemingly pointed tweets on Monday morning, writing, "Quit tripping every time something negative happens to you," and "Hate is louder than love, but love is stronger than hate. If you focus on those who love you, you can blow over the haters. Most people hate you only because of the way other people love you."

Quit tripping every time something negative happens to you. pic.twitter.com/go3ulizHEt — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) December 9, 2019

Hate is louder than love, but love is stronger than hate. If you focus on those who love you, you can blow over the haters. Most people hate you only because of the way other people love you. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/QWQGW6QeDV — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) December 9, 2019

In 2015, Harvey made the blunder heard around the universe when he accidentally announced Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez Arévalo, as the winner rather than first runner-up.

It's hard to tell which flub was worse, but at least Harvey apologized for that one.