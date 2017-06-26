Steve Carell Is a Silver Fox and We're Here for It 

Move over Anderson Cooper, there's a new silver fox in Hollywood and his name is Steve Carell. While promoting Despicable Me 3 in London last week, the actor debuted a grayer head of hair, and the Internet can't get enough of his new look. And honestly, we can't either.

Carell looks—dare we say—hot with his gloriously gray set of strands, but it's not just his hair that made us do a double take. He also chose a very dapper, well-fitting ensemble. Carell wore a sleek navy blue sweater over a button-down, which he paired with nicely cut khaki trousers, on-trend leather sneakers, and round, dark sunglasses.

Neil Mockford/Getty

Michael Scott would definitely be jealous of his look, and Twitter 100 percent agrees.

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/lUWWF2A8Ue — Chloe Gilke (@GilkeAsCharged) June 21, 2017

if you dont want steve carell at his 2006 you dont deserve him at his 2017 https://t.co/dr3sujEGu1 — p (@htepxige) June 23, 2017

VIDEO: Lena Dunham Brought Back Her Pixie Cut

But what does Carell himself think? He spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming animated flick about all the attention his new look is getting. "I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes," he joked. "It's just genetic. There's nothing I can do."

RELATED: Here’s Emma Stone as Billie Jean King in the First Battle of the Sexes Trailer

And while he may not have much control over his changing hair, he's not totally shying away from the attention. "I'm bursting with pride," he continued. "That's very nice."