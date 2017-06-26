Steve Carell Is a Silver Fox and We're Here for It 

Neil Mockford/Getty
Jennifer Davis
Jun 26, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Move over Anderson Cooper, there's a new silver fox in Hollywood and his name is Steve Carell. While promoting Despicable Me 3 in London last week, the actor debuted a grayer head of hair, and the Internet can't get enough of his new look. And honestly, we can't either.

Carell looks—dare we say—hot with his gloriously gray set of strands, but it's not just his hair that made us do a double take. He also chose a very dapper, well-fitting ensemble. Carell wore a sleek navy blue sweater over a button-down, which he paired with nicely cut khaki trousers, on-trend leather sneakers, and round, dark sunglasses.

Neil Mockford/Getty

Michael Scott would definitely be jealous of his look, and Twitter 100 percent agrees.

VIDEO: Lena Dunham Brought Back Her Pixie Cut

But what does Carell himself think? He spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming animated flick about all the attention his new look is getting. "I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes," he joked. "It's just genetic. There's nothing I can do."

RELATED: Here’s Emma Stone as Billie Jean King in the First Battle of the Sexes Trailer

And while he may not have much control over his changing hair, he's not totally shying away from the attention. "I'm bursting with pride," he continued. "That's very nice."

 

 

 

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!