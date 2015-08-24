Scarlett Johansson and More Celebrities Join The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for Opening Week

Stephen Colbert's Late Show debut will kick off with George Clooney, but there are even bigger plans for the rest of the week: Stars like Scarlett Johansson and Amy Schumer join the opening week lineup. [Time]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. After five successful years, One Direction members may be going their separate ways for a year. [Variety]

2. Season 9 of The Voice just stepped things up by adding Missy Elliot to its top-notch list of advisers. [E Online]

3. In the cutest news from the weekend, giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to not one, but two adorable cubs at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C. [ABC News]

4. Saturday Night Live's Tracy Morgan tied the knot to his longtime fiancée, Megan Wollover. [People]

5. Watch Jennifer Hudson sing her heart out while gearing up for her Broadway debut in the music video for The Color Purple. [Entertainment Weekly]

