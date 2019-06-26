Who Is Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's Spokeswoman and Sarah Sanders's Replacement? 

At the end of the month, Stephanie Grisham will replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders as White House press secretary. CNN notes that Grisham has been with the Trump administration since 2015, when she started as an aide, and was most recently first lady Melania Trump's spokeswoman (CNN adds that she'll keep that position), People reports. But her journey in the White House entails more than just those titles and is sure to involve many more with her taking on her new role.

Melania announced Grisham's appointment on Twitter after weeks of speculation. As soon as Sanders, who is leaving her post to return to Arkansas and spend more time with her family, announced her departure, Grisham's name was one of the first to be tossed around as Sanders's replacement. It won't be Grisham's first time in the press department. In 2016, she was deputy to former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Even before she stepped foot in the White House, Grisham had political aspirations, working with the Mitt Romney campaign in 2012.

After working under Spicer, Grisham moved to serve as the first lady's deputy chief of staff, communications director, and spokeswoman, a position that saw her writing op-eds for CNN. People notes that unlike Sanders, Grisham's position in the East Wing allowed her to avoid much of the controversy that was hurled at her predecessor, since she focused on nonpartisan issues. Sanders tweeted out words of encouragement to Grisham after the news of her new role broke.

Grisham's appointment falls in line with Trump's general proclivity for hiring staffers that are already close to him. She's held many positions at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but more than that, she's proven to be loyal to the administration and, CNN notes, a confidante to both the president and first lady.