Bake Up NBA-Star Steph Curry's Favorite Pound Cake

Steph Curry has been quite busy the past few weeks. For the non-sports-oriented, the Golden State Warriors guard led his team to the NBA championship, became the first-ever player to defeat every other member of the All-NBA First Team, and was crowned MVP. Suffice it to say, he's had a pretty good season. So, assuming that the 27-year-old is currently at home in the Bay Area enjoying some much-need R&R, we reached out to his wife, Ayesha Curry, chef and food blogger (and star of her husband's Instagram account), for his favorite dish to indulge in during the offseason.

And the Currys are giving "treat yourself" a new meaning with this Amaretto Pound Cake recipe. "It puts a twist on your classic lemon loaf," she tells InStyle. "I add ingredients like bitters from my favorite lemonade recipe to give it a savory yet refreshing taste. My family loves it because it's foolproof and comes out delicious every time. We can't keep it in the kitchen for more than a couple of hours because it gets devoured by the big and little fingers in my household. Doubling this recipe and making two loaves is always a good idea." Sounds like the perfect reward.

Caroline Egan Dahlberg/Courdela photography

Amaretto Pound Cake

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsps baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tsp vanilla

2 tbsp amaretto

1 tsp bitters

3 large eggs, room temperature

2 tsps grated lemon zest

1/2 cup olive oil (or any cooking oil)

1/3 cup lemon juice

For the glaze:

1 tsp bitters

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tbsp lemon juice

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 °F.

2. Combine all dry ingredients into a bowl. In another bowl, whisk all of the wet ingredients together. Slowly mix the dry into the wet and fold in the oil at the end with a spatula.

3. Once the mixture is smooth, pour into a greased and sugared (powdered or cane) loaf pan and bake for 40-50 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

4. Mix together the lemon juice, sugar and bitters in a bowl until smooth and creamy. When the cake is cooled, pour the glaze over top of the cake.

For more of Ayesha Curry's recipes, visit ayeshacurry.com or follow her on Twitter at @ayeshacurry.

