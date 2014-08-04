Step Up Your Sneaker Game With Missoni x Converse All Stars

Attention, all sneakerheads: Your go-to Chuck Taylors are getting the high fashion treatment!

On the heels of eight successful limited edition collections, Converse and Missoni have teamed up again for the ninth time to launch six All Star sneaks, all stamped with the Italian fashion house's trademark chevron print. As part of Converse "First String," a line that honors craftsmanship and authenticity (previous designer collabs include Maison Martin Margiela and Stussy), the latest Fall 2014 arrivals embody two of the most iconic elements in the fashion-and-street spheres, thanks to Missoni's zigzags and Converse's classic silhouettes.

The Missoni print has canvassed Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars (above), $85 for low-tops and $100 for high-tops, and two All Star Fancy sneakers (below), $95 for the low-top and $100 for the high-top—and they're out starting today at Nordstrom stores and nordstrom.com.

Not only is it one of coolest collabs around, but with the recent obsession of all things '90s, along with the demand for comfort in fashion, we have to say that the Missoni x Converse collection will be an instant hit.

Courtesy

