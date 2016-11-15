Step Inside Gucci's Glorious Garden of Eden-Inspired Campaign

Just as Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele took inspiration from wildlife and flora in his Gucci Garden Collection, appearing not only as embellishments throughout the collection, but also in its romantic tone and colorful prints, Gucci's Gift Giving 2016 campaign finds us in a real-life version of the garden, with the embellishments and prints coming to life before our eyes.

Directed by artist, Floria Sigismondi, the video campaign features, "beautiful plants and exotic animals such as a tiger, a zebra, birds, bees, bunnies and even a unicorn," reads a press statement from the luxury brand. And indeed, the video showcases a picture of wildlife beyond our imagination, all inspired by the Garden of Eden. We see both the iconic snake slithering through green grass, and the apple tree, from which a model takes a piece of fruit and bites into it, just as Eve did in the story.

The 60 second video, which you can watch above, plays with "Il Dolce Suono" in the background to further the romantic effect. We're loving the whimsical animal and wildlife motifs found on many pieces of the collection, including fun key chains, phone cases, backpacks, sneakers, slides, purses, and more. All of which would indeed make amazing gifts for family and friends this holiday season.