The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, FabSugar.

Stella McCartney held her pre-fall 2011 presentation in New York this week, where she showed off a collection of re-imagined classics. Pieces included camel coats and delicate lace for evening (right). Check out Fabsugar for a glimpse of the collection.

