Stella McCartney's Ballet Costumes: See the Sketches!

When Paul McCartney announced earlier this year that he would create an original score for the New York City Ballet's "Ocean's Kingdom," he had the perfect costume designer in mind—daughter Stella McCartney! The limited-engagement ballet premiered last night at Lincoln Center in New York City, and Sarah Jessica Parker and Naomi Watts were among those who stepped out to see the performance (and check out McCartney's hotly-anticipated looks). See more celebrities who supported the McCartney collaboration and sketches of the costumes in the gallery.

